The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .622 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: BSSE

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .257 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 16 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Albies will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with three homers over the course of his last games.

In 41 of 63 games this season (65.1%) Albies has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has homered in 13 games this season (20.6%), homering in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .224 AVG .293 .290 OBP .331 .400 SLG .578 9 XBH 17 6 HR 8 19 RBI 23 23/11 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings