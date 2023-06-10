The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .193 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

In 51.2% of his 41 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 7.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has had at least one RBI in 17.1% of his games this season (seven of 41), with two or more RBI three times (7.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this season (26.8%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 23 .207 AVG .182 .288 OBP .259 .362 SLG .260 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 17/4 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings