Jared Shuster is starting for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Truist Park.

The favored Braves have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +150. A 10-run total is listed for the matchup.

Braves vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -185 +150 10 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have won one of their last five games against the spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have compiled a 33-20 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.3% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 15-4 (winning 78.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this contest.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-26-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have collected a 4-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-14 20-10 11-8 28-16 29-19 10-5

