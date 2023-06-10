Braves vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (39-24) and the Washington Nationals (25-37) clashing at Truist Park (on June 10) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.
The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (2-2, 4.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 3.66 ERA).
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-4-0 against the spread.
- The Braves have won 33, or 62.3%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Atlanta has won 14 of its 18 games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 326 total runs this season.
- The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 8-5
|Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
|June 6
|Mets
|W 6-4
|Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 7
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Charlie Morton vs Max Scherzer
|June 8
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Spencer Strider vs Justin Verlander
|June 9
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Josiah Gray
|June 10
|Nationals
|-
|Jared Shuster vs MacKenzie Gore
|June 11
|Nationals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Trevor Williams
|June 12
|@ Tigers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Reese Olson
|June 13
|@ Tigers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Reese Olson
|June 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 15
|Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Kyle Freeland
