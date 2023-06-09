Viktoria Kuzmova's run in the Libema Open in Rosmalen, Netherlands has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will play Ashlyn Krueger. Kuzmova's odds are +1100 to take home the trophy from Autotron Rosmalen.

Kuzmova at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Kuzmova's Next Match

On Friday, June 16 at 9:00 AM ET, Kuzmova will meet Krueger in the quarterfinals, after getting past Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 7-6, 6-3 in the previous round.

Kuzmova has current moneyline odds of +145 to win her next matchup against Krueger.

Kuzmova Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Kuzmova defeated No. 37-ranked Andreescu, 7-6, 6-3.

Kuzmova has not won any of her 12 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 15-13.

Kuzmova is 1-1 on grass over the past year.

In her 28 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Kuzmova has averaged 20.9 games.

Kuzmova, over the past 12 months, has played two matches on grass, and 18.0 games per match.

Over the past year, Kuzmova has been victorious in 29.1% of her return games and 69.4% of her service games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Kuzmova has been victorious in 77.8% of her service games and 27.8% of her return games.

