After the first round at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Justin Lower is currently atop the leaderboard (+6000 to win).

Want to place a bet on the RBC Canadian Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

RBC Canadian Open Second Round Information

  • Start Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club
  • Location: Toronto, Canada
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/7,264 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

RBC Canadian Open Best Odds to Win

Corey Conners

  • Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-5)
  • Odds to Win: +650

Conners Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -5 5 0 1st

Click here to bet on Conners at the RBC Canadian Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Matthew Fitzpatrick

  • Tee Time: 12:59 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-4)
  • Odds to Win: +650

Fitzpatrick Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -4 5 1 5th

Click here to bet on Fitzpatrick with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Rory McIlroy

  • Tee Time: 12:48 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 37th (-1)
  • Odds to Win: +1000

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 71 -1 5 4 37th

Want to place a bet on McIlroy in the RBC Canadian Open? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Justin Rose

  • Tee Time: 12:48 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 14th (-3)
  • Odds to Win: +1200

Rose Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -3 6 3 14th

Think Rose can win the RBC Canadian Open? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Aaron Rai

  • Tee Time: 12:26 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-5)
  • Odds to Win: +2000

Rai Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -5 9 2 1st

Click here to bet on Rai at the RBC Canadian Open with BetMGM Sportsbook!

RBC Canadian Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Tommy Fleetwood 29th (-2) +2200
Cameron Young 37th (-1) +2500
Mark Hubbard 5th (-4) +3000
Seonghyeon Kim 5th (-4) +3000
Brendon Todd 5th (-4) +3000
Tyrrell Hatton 70th (E) +3000
Will Gordon 5th (-4) +3300
Eric Cole 14th (-3) +3300
Ludvig Aberg 14th (-3) +3500
Mackenzie Hughes 14th (-3) +3500

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.