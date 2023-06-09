Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Olson -- 1-for-6 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-6 against the Mets.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- He ranks 128th in batting average, 34th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Olson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 in his last games.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 62 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.0% of them.
- In 24.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 41.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 34 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.09), 55th in WHIP (1.418), and 53rd in K/9 (7.4).
