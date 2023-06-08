Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Thursday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (coming off going 2-for-5 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 81 hits and an OBP of .404, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .555.
- He ranks third in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Acuna will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 77.0% of his games this year (47 of 61), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (41.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 12 games this season (19.7%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has driven home a run in 23 games this season (37.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 55.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (24.6%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|23 (74.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (80.0%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (43.3%)
|14 (45.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (66.7%)
|2 (6.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (33.3%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (46.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.58 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (2-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 40-year-old has a 4.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
