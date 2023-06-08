Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .317 with eight doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 67.5% of his 40 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (37.5%), including five multi-run games (12.5%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 40-year-old has a 4.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
