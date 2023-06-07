The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .311.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 26 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 10.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arcia has driven home a run in 11 games this season (28.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games.

In 35.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 .364 AVG .304 .432 OBP .333 .545 SLG .478 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 6 RBI 2 9/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 18 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings