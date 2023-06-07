Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will look to knock off Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third in MLB play with 98 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Atlanta's .462 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Braves have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (303 total, 5.1 per game).

The Braves are sixth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 11 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (5-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Morton is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season.

Morton will try to go five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-5 Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka MacKenzie Gore 6/10/2023 Nationals - Home Mike Soroka Trevor Williams 6/11/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jake Irvin 6/12/2023 Tigers - Away Charlie Morton Reese Olson

