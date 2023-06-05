Marlins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 5
Monday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (32-28) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (18-41) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (1-2) versus the Royals and Carlos Hernandez (0-3).
Marlins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Marlins have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.
- This season, the Marlins have won 14 out of the 23 games, or 60.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Miami has a record of 5-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 233 (3.9 per game).
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Royals have compiled a 3-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in seven of those matchups).
- The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win six times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (229 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.98) in the majors this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Blake Snell
|June 1
|Padres
|L 10-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs Joe Musgrove
|June 2
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Edward Cabrera vs Shintaro Fujinami
|June 3
|Athletics
|W 12-1
|Eury Pérez vs Luis Medina
|June 4
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Sandy Alcantara vs Paul Blackburn
|June 5
|Royals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Carlos Hernandez
|June 6
|Royals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Zack Greinke
|June 7
|Royals
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Lyles
|June 9
|@ White Sox
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Dylan Cease
|June 10
|@ White Sox
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Michael Kopech
|June 11
|@ White Sox
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Lucas Giolito
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 7-0
|Josh Staumont vs Adam Wainwright
|May 30
|@ Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Zack Greinke vs Miles Mikolas
|June 2
|Rockies
|L 7-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Chase Anderson
|June 3
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Daniel Lynch vs Austin Gomber
|June 4
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Brady Singer vs Kyle Freeland
|June 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Carlos Hernandez vs Braxton Garrett
|June 6
|@ Marlins
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 7
|@ Marlins
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Edward Cabrera
|June 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Wells
|June 10
|@ Orioles
|-
|Brady Singer vs TBA
|June 11
|@ Orioles
|-
|TBA vs Kyle Gibson
