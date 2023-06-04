On Sunday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .273 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 75 hits and an OBP of .403, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .563.

He ranks fourth in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 75.9% of his 58 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.7%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

Acuna has had an RBI in 22 games this year (37.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 56.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (24.1%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 29 GP 29 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (79.3%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (41.4%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (65.5%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (34.5%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (48.3%)

