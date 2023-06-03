The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Corbin Carroll, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others in this contest.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 73 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashing .323/.403/.549 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Athletics May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 4-for-5 2 0 3 6 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 49 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .231/.359/.528 slash line so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Nelson Stats

Ryne Nelson (2-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Nelson will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies May. 29 5.0 8 5 5 1 3 at Phillies May. 23 6.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 17 5.1 1 0 0 6 4 vs. Giants May. 12 4.2 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Nationals May. 7 5.0 7 3 2 3 1

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 56 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .293/.379/.518 so far this year.

Carroll hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 2 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has put up 61 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .310/.357/.548 on the year.

Gurriel brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.