Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Friday, Marcell Ozuna (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .213 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 52.4% of his 42 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (23.8%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (11.9%).
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (38.1%), including three games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Kelly (6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.11), 18th in WHIP (1.068), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
