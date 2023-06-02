Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Diamondbacks on June 2, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday (at 9:40 PM ET).
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Morton Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (5-5) for his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|5.1
|7
|2
|2
|9
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|6.2
|7
|0
|0
|10
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Mets
|May. 1
|5.1
|6
|4
|4
|6
|3
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has collected 72 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .324/.406/.554 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has recorded 49 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .233/.357/.533 slash line so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|9
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 55 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He has a slash line of .293/.377/.521 on the season.
- Carroll will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .368 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 60 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .309/.357/.546 so far this year.
- Gurriel heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run and five RBI.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
