Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

The Braves are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+105). The matchup's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSAZ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Braves -125 +105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
  • The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Braves are 2-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

  • The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 47 total times this season. They've gone 28-19 in those games.
  • In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Atlanta has a 25-14 record (winning 64.1% of its games).
  • The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 55.6% chance to win.
  • Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-22-3).
  • The Braves have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
15-14 18-9 10-8 23-15 23-18 10-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.