Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), take on starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .297.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 22 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (29.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (8.8%).
- He has scored in 13 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.68 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 98 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Kaprielian (0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.45, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .308 batting average against him.
