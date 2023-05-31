After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to James Kaprielian) at 3:37 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .179.

In 17 of 33 games this year (51.5%), Harris II has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 33 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this season (18.2%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 33 games (27.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 19 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings