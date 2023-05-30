On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (batting .359 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta with 46 hits, batting .291 this season with 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Murphy will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 27 of 45 games this season (60.0%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (31.1%).

He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has an RBI in 18 of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 48.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 20 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (45.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings