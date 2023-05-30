Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .175.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 16 of 32 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Harris II has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 32 games (28.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.78 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.