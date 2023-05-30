The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .175.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 16 of 32 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Harris II has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 32 games (28.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 18 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings