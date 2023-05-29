On Monday, Ozzie Albies (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Phillies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .255 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Albies has picked up a hit in 34 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

In nine games this year, he has homered (17.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Albies has driven in a run in 19 games this season (35.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (20.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 24 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings