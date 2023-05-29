Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, Ozzie Albies (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Phillies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .255 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 34 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In nine games this year, he has homered (17.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Albies has driven in a run in 19 games this season (35.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (20.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.87).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Blackburn starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 29-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels.
- In 21 games last season he put together a 7-6 record and had a 4.28 ERA and a 1.257 WHIP.
