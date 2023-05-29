Orlando Arcia -- with an on-base percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on May 29 at 8:07 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia has seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .315.
  • Arcia has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • In 12.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.3% of his games this year, Arcia has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
.364 AVG .304
.432 OBP .333
.545 SLG .478
4 XBH 2
1 HR 1
6 RBI 2
9/3 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 12
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.87).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Blackburn will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 29-year-old righty started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels.
  • Over his 21 appearances last season he compiled a 7-6 record, had a 4.28 ERA, and a 1.257 WHIP.
