The Boston Celtics (57-25) have zero players on the injury report for their Eastern Conference finals game 7 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at TD Garden on Monday, May 29 at 8:30 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Celtics beat the Heat 104-103 on Saturday. In the Celtics' victory, Jayson Tatum recorded 31 points (and added 12 rebounds and five assists), while Jimmy Butler scored 24 in the loss for the Heat.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Ankle 9.4 2.1 2.5

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics record are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Celtics have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 107.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 10.1 points fewer than the 117.9 they've scored this season.

Boston hits 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6).

The Celtics average 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in the league), and give up 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

In their last 10 games, the Heat are posting 107.4 points per contest, compared to their season average of 109.5.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 203.5

