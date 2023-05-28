How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Spencer Strider takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday against Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 86 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in baseball with a .460 slugging percentage.
- The Braves are 13th in the majors with a .255 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (264 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Braves' .330 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.286).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Strider (4-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Strider is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the year.
- Strider will look to prolong an 11-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Bobby Miller
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|JP Sears
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Tommy Henry
