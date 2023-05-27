The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .274.
  • He ranks 55th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
  • Murphy enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.
  • Murphy has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • In 21.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Murphy has driven in a run in 16 games this season (38.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-run games (14.3%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.279 AVG .300
.405 OBP .453
.557 SLG .680
9 XBH 9
4 HR 5
15 RBI 17
16/10 K/BB 13/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 19
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (42.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
  • Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 4.11 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.228 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 18th.
