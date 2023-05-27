Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.412 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .320 with seven doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- In 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%) Arcia has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (13.3%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0%.
- In 40.0% of his games this season (12 of 30), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.364
|AVG
|.304
|.432
|OBP
|.333
|.545
|SLG
|.478
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
- Wheeler (3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.11), 41st in WHIP (1.228), and 18th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.