The Chicago Cubs (22-28) host the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (0-3, 7.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Brandon Williamson.

Cubs vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-3, 7.76 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs will send Taillon (0-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.76, a 2.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.725 in seven games this season.

Taillon has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

In seven starts this season, Taillon has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.7 innings per appearance.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (0-0) takes the mound first for the Reds to make his third start this season.

In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In two appearances this season, he has compiled a 3.60 ERA and averages 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .171 against him.

Williamson enters the game with one outing of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

