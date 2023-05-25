The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (batting .111 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II is batting .169 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Harris II has had a base hit in 14 of 27 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • Harris II has driven in a run in four games this season (14.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
.143 AVG .243
.294 OBP .317
.214 SLG .378
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 8/4
3 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 17
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Nola (4-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 18th in WHIP (1.069), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers.
