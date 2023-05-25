Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (batting .111 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and an RBI), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .169 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Harris II has had a base hit in 14 of 27 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Harris II has driven in a run in four games this season (14.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|17
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Nola (4-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 18th in WHIP (1.069), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers.
