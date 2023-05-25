The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has three doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .211.
  • Ozuna has picked up a hit in 19 of 35 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • In eight games this year, he has gone deep (22.9%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Ozuna has driven home a run in 11 games this season (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 13 games this season (37.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.114 AVG .190
.220 OBP .306
.250 SLG .500
2 XBH 5
2 HR 4
3 RBI 7
12/6 K/BB 10/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 16
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 48 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Nola (4-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 18th in WHIP (1.069), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
