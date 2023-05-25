Thursday's game between the Atlanta Braves (30-19) and the Philadelphia Phillies (23-26) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 7:20 PM on May 25.

The Braves will call on Dylan Dodd versus the Phillies and Aaron Nola (4-3).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have won 26, or 63.4%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 27 of its 44 games, or 61.4%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 251 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule