The Florida Panthers ready for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Carolina Hurricanes at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 24, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead 3-0 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Panthers and the Hurricanes take the ice.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/22/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 1-0 FLA 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league play.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the league.

The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players