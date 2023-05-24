The Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) are looking for another big outing from a batter on a roll against the Atlanta Braves (29-19) on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park. J.D. Martinez is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (3-0, 2.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.13 ERA).

Braves vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (3-0, 2.06 ERA) vs Gonsolin - LAD (2-1, 1.13 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will hand the ball to Elder (3-0) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 2.06, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.146.

He has earned a quality start five times in nine starts this season.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers will send Gonsolin (2-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering one hit.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.13, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are batting .153 against him.

Gonsolin heads into the outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Gonsolin will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

