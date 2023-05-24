The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will take the field against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third in baseball with 78 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Atlanta is second in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.256).

Atlanta has the No. 7 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (247 total runs).

The Braves are sixth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).

The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.268).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Elder enters the outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Elder is seeking his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners L 7-3 Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers L 8-6 Home Charlie Morton Gavin Stone 5/23/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Spencer Strider Bobby Miller 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies - Home Jared Shuster - 5/27/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Bryce Elder Ken Waldichuk

