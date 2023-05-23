Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, May 23 will see the Dallas Stars hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0 in the series. The Golden Knights are underdogs (+120) in this game against the Stars (-145).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has played 55 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars have won 72.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (21-8).

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 17 games this season, with 12 upset wins (70.6%).

Dallas is 18-6 (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Vegas has won six of its nine games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+110) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+130) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-208) 2.5 (-182)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+140) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+115) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-200)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 0-0 7-3-0 5.6 3.5 3.3

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 4-5-1 6.4 3.7 2.7

