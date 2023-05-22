Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers head into a matchup with Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second in MLB action with 77 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .462.

The Braves' .257 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Atlanta scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (240 total, 5.2 per game).

The Braves rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 mark in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.51 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.252).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.85 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.

Morton is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Morton will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners L 7-3 Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Charlie Morton Gavin Stone 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider - 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies - Home Jared Shuster - 5/27/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.