Madison Keys enters the French Open following her Internazionali BNL d'Italia ended with a loss to Anhelina Kalinina in the round of 16. Keys' opening match is against Kaia Kanepi (in the round of 128). Keys' odds are +12500 to take home the trophy from Stade Roland Garros.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Keys at the 2023 French Open

  • Next Round: Round of 128
  • Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Keys' Next Match

In the round of 128 of the French Open, on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET), Keys will play Kanepi.

Keys is currently listed at -500 to win her next contest versus Kanepi. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Madison Keys Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000
  • US Open odds to win: +3300
  • French Open odds to win: +12500

Want to bet on Keys? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Keys Stats

  • Keys is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, at the hands of No. 47-ranked Kalinina, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6.
  • In 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, Keys is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 24-17.
  • Keys is 6-3 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament wins.
  • Through 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Keys has played 20.6 games per match. She won 52.5% of them.
  • Over the past year, Keys has played nine matches on clay, and 20.4 games per match.
  • When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Keys has won 69.3% of her games on serve, and 35.8% on return.
  • As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Keys has won 71.7% of her games on serve, and 39.1% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.