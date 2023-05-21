Elina Svitolina 2023 French Open Odds
Elina Svitolina will play Aryna Sabalenka next in the French Open quarterfinals. Svitolina has the fifth-best odds (+2000) to be crowned champion at Stade Roland Garros.
Svitolina at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Svitolina's Next Match
Svitolina has reached the quarterfinals, where she will meet Sabalenka on Tuesday, June 6 at 6:00 AM ET (after getting past Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 7-6).
Svitolina is currently listed at +333 to win her next contest versus Sabalenka. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Elina Svitolina Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +6600
- French Open odds to win: +2000
Svitolina Stats
- Svitolina is coming off a 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 9-ranked Kasatkina in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
- In five tournaments over the past 12 months, Svitolina has gone 9-3 and has won one title.
- Svitolina has won one tournament over the past 12 months on clay, with a record of 9-3 on that surface.
- Svitolina has played 21.1 games per match in her 12 matches over the past year across all court types.
- On clay, Svitolina has played 12 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.1 games per match while winning 54.2% of games.
- Over the past year, Svitolina has won 61.3% of her service games, and she has won 47.3% of her return games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Svitolina has won 61.3% of her games on serve, and 47.3% on return.
