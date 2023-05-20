Freddie Freeman and Paul Goldschmidt are among the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals square off at Busch Stadium on Saturday (first pitch at 7:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Mikolas Stats

Miles Mikolas (2-1) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 10th start of the season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Mikolas has made seven starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

The 34-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.573 WHIP ranks 69th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 0 2 at Cubs May. 8 4.1 4 1 1 7 3 vs. Angels May. 3 5.2 8 3 3 5 0 at Giants Apr. 27 6.1 4 0 0 6 2 at Mariners Apr. 22 5.1 5 3 3 4 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 52 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 29 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .301/.407/.514 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 0-for-2 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has eight doubles, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI (40 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .294/.382/.618 slash line so far this year.

Gorman takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .412 with three doubles, five home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 15 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 59 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 22 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .322/.392/.552 on the year.

Freeman hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 vs. Twins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 42 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .251/.360/.521 on the season.

Betts heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 3 4 0 at Cardinals May. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 15 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

