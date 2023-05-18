You can wager on player prop bet odds for Martin Necas, Matthew Tkachuk and other players on the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at PNC Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Necas has been a major player for Carolina this season, with 71 points in 82 games.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 4 at Devils May. 9 2 0 2 3 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 3

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Sebastian Aho has 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 36 goals and adding 32 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 2 at Devils May. 9 0 0 0 1 at Devils May. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Devils May. 5 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils May. 3 0 1 1 1

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

Brent Burns has 60 total points for Carolina, with 18 goals and 42 assists.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 11 1 0 1 6 at Devils May. 9 1 1 2 1 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 0 0 0 3 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

Tkachuk is one of the top offensive options for Florida with 109 points (1.4 per game), with 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games (playing 20:26 per game).

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 3 3 3

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the offense for Florida this season with 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs May. 4 1 0 1 1 at Maple Leafs May. 2 0 2 2 4

