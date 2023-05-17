The Atlanta Braves (26-16) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr., on a three-game homer streak, against the Texas Rangers (26-16) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Globe Life Field.

The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (4-1) versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (5-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Braves vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (5-2, 2.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves' Strider (4-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, a 5.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .921 in eight games this season.

He has four quality starts in eight chances this season.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (5-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 53 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw 8 2/3 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.

The 33-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .231 to his opponents.

Eovaldi is looking to build on a fifth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Eovaldi is trying for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.6 frames per start.

The 33-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.70), 12th in WHIP (.994), and 24th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.