The Atlanta Braves (25-15) carry a four-game losing run into a road matchup versus the Texas Rangers (25-15), at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (4-3) against the Rangers and Cody Bradford.

Braves vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
  • Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: BSSW
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (4-3, 3.32 ERA) vs Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

  • The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (4-3) for his eighth start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.
  • The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.32 and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .256 in seven games this season.
  • He has four quality starts in seven chances this season.
  • Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cody Bradford

  • Bradford takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rangers.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.

