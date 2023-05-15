How to Watch the Braves vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers will look to Marcus Semien for continued offensive production when they take on Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
Braves vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 64 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .455.
- The Braves' .256 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the No. 7 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.2 runs per game (206 total runs).
- The Braves rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.265).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Morton has four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Morton will look to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Home
|Dylan Lee
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|George Kirby
