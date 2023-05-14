The Toronto Blue Jays (23-16) aim to sweep a three-game series versus the Atlanta Braves (25-14), at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) for the Blue Jays and Collin McHugh (1-0) for the Braves.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (5-0, 3.35 ERA) vs McHugh - ATL (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Collin McHugh

McHugh will start for the Braves, his first this season.

The 35-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen nine times this season.

In nine appearances this season, he has compiled a 3.38 ERA and averages 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .314 against him.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays' Kikuchi (5-0) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.35 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .257 in seven games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Kikuchi has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

