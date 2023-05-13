Saturday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (22-16) against the Atlanta Braves (25-13) at Rogers Centre has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET on May 13.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (3-3, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.74 ERA).

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

Braves vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Braves' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Braves have been listed as the underdog three times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.

Atlanta has been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Atlanta scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (199 total, 5.2 per game).

The Braves have pitched to a 3.51 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Braves Schedule