Oilers vs. Golden Knights NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Edmonton Oilers go on the road Friday to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied up 2-2. The Oilers have -135 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+115).
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Oilers Moneyline
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|+115
|-135
|-
|BetMGM
|+115
|-135
|7
|PointsBet
|+115
|-135
|6.5
Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Vegas has played 39 games this season that finished with over 7 goals.
- The Oilers have been victorious in 22 of their 30 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (73.3%).
- This season the Golden Knights have 10 wins in the 15 games in which they've been an underdog.
- Edmonton is 18-6 when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- Vegas has nine games this season playing as an underdog by +115 or longer, and is 6-3 in those contests.
Oilers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Leon Draisaitl
|0.5 (-189)
|1.5 (-105)
|3.5 (+105)
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|0.5 (-167)
|1.5 (+165)
|2.5 (+135)
|Connor McDavid
|1.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-175)
|3.5 (-149)
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+120)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-120)
|2.5 (+145)
|Chandler Stephenson
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-143)
|-
Oilers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-2-2
|0-0
|5-5-0
|6.7
|3.9
|3.2
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|6.2
|3.5
|2.8
