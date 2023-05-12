The Miami Heat are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat have a 3-2 lead in the series. The over/under is set at 208.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 208.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have scored more than 208.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Miami's outings this year is 219.3, 10.8 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.

This season, Miami has been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 14-9, a 60.9% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Heat have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 70 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 208.5 points.

The average over/under for New York's matchups this season is 229.1, 20.6 more points than this game's point total.

New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those games.

This season, New York has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

New York has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 70 85.4% 116.0 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

The Heat have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games.

Miami owns a worse record against the spread in home games (14-27-0) than it does in away games (16-25-0).

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

When Miami totals more than 113.1 points, it is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

Three of the Knicks' last 10 games have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).

The Knicks' 116.0 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

New York has put together a 33-21 ATS record and a 35-19 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 6-18 41-41 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116.0 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

