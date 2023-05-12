Friday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (21-16) and the Atlanta Braves (25-12) at Rogers Centre has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on May 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-0) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (4-2) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

Braves vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

This season, the Braves have been favored 32 times and won 21, or 65.6%, of those games.

Atlanta is 12-4 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 61.5% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 199.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

Braves Schedule