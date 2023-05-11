Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 9:30 PM on Thursday, May 11 ET, airing on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars are favored (-190) against the Kraken (+160).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 66 times this season, and have gone 42-24 in those games.
- Dallas has a record of 19-7 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (73.1% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 65.5%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 53 times, and won 24, or 45.3%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +160 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has gone over the total once over its last 10 contests.
- During their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 252 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
