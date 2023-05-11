Joel Embiid NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: 76ers vs. Celtics - May 11
Joel Embiid could make a big impact for the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM on Thursday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a wager on Embiid's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|29.5
|33.1
|27.3
|Rebounds
|10.5
|10.2
|9.8
|Assists
|3.5
|4.2
|3.5
|PRA
|44.5
|47.5
|40.6
|PR
|41.5
|43.3
|37.1
|3PM
|0.5
|1
|0.7
Looking to bet on one or more of Joel Embiid's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, he's put up 19.3% of the 76ers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.1 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 6.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging one per game.
- Embiid's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8.
- The Celtics allow 111.4 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.
- The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Celtics have conceded 23.1 per contest, second in the league.
- Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.
Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|37
|33
|7
|3
|3
|4
|0
|5/7/2023
|46
|34
|13
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5/5/2023
|39
|30
|13
|3
|1
|4
|1
|5/3/2023
|27
|15
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4/4/2023
|39
|52
|13
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2/25/2023
|40
|41
|12
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2/8/2023
|39
|28
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10/18/2022
|37
|26
|15
|5
|1
|1
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Embiid or any of his 76ers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.